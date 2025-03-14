Exploring The Competitive Space: Microsoft Versus Industry Peers In Software

In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in relation to its major competitors in the Software industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 30.52 9.30 10.81 8.17% $36.79 $47.83 12.27% Oracle Corp 34.66 24.75 7.56 19.27% $5.89 $9.94 6.4% ServiceNow Inc 118.66 17.44 15.40 4.06% $0.62 $2.33 21.34% Palo Alto Networks Inc 99.62 18.31 14.58 4.35% $0.41 $1.66 14.29% Fortinet Inc 41.34 48.09 12.11 43.82% $0.66 $1.35 17.31% Gen Digital Inc 25.81 7.54 4.23 7.48% $0.45 $0.79 4.01% Monday.Com Ltd 390.92 11.73 13.07 2.3% $-0.02 $0.23 6.76% Dolby Laboratories Inc 29.63 3.07 5.92 2.72% $0.11 $0.32 13.13% CommVault Systems Inc 39.03 22.67 7.11 3.9% $0.02 $0.21 21.13% Qualys Inc 26.14 9.29 7.47 9.49% $0.05 $0.13 10.11% SolarWinds Corp 28.59 2.24 4.01 5.26% $0.07 $0.19 6.14% Progress Software Corp 34.86 5.31 3.17 0.27% $0.05 $0.18 21.47% Teradata Corp 18.92 15.61 1.23 19.38% $0.06 $0.24 -10.5% Rapid7 Inc 66.97 96.76 2.01 -25.97% $0.02 $0.15 5.36% Average 73.47 21.75 7.53 7.41% $0.65 $1.36 10.53%

After examining Microsoft, the following trends can be inferred:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 30.52 significantly below the industry average by 0.42x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 9.3, which is well below the industry average by 0.43x, the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 10.81, which is 1.44x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.17% is 0.76% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.79 Billion, which is 56.6x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $47.83 Billion, which indicates 35.17x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 12.27% exceeds the industry average of 10.53%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the company is undervalued compared to its peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies that investors are paying a premium for each dollar of Microsoft's sales. On the other hand, Microsoft's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth indicate strong financial performance and operational efficiency relative to industry competitors.

