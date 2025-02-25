Exploring The Competitive Space: Microsoft Versus Industry Peers In Software

In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in comparison to its major competitors within the Software industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 32.55 9.92 11.53 8.17% $36.79 $47.83 12.27% Oracle Corp 41.56 34.58 8.80 25.66% $5.75 $9.97 8.64% ServiceNow Inc 135.61 19.93 17.60 4.06% $0.62 $2.33 21.34% Palo Alto Networks Inc 107.56 19.77 15.75 4.35% $0.41 $1.66 14.29% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc 768.08 31.55 26.19 -0.57% $0.05 $0.76 28.52% Fortinet Inc 48.09 55.95 14.09 43.82% $0.66 $1.35 17.31% Gen Digital Inc 26.81 7.84 4.40 7.48% $0.45 $0.79 4.01% Monday.Com Ltd 480.81 14.43 16.08 2.3% $-0.02 $0.23 6.76% Dolby Laboratories Inc 30.15 3.13 6.02 2.72% $0.11 $0.32 13.13% CommVault Systems Inc 44.69 25.96 8.14 3.9% $0.02 $0.21 21.13% QXO Inc 21.53 1.11 19.61 -0.21% $-0.03 $0.01 -2.0% Qualys Inc 28.90 10.27 8.26 9.49% $0.05 $0.13 10.11% SolarWinds Corp 28.56 2.24 4 5.26% $0.07 $0.19 6.14% Progress Software Corp 36.29 5.52 3.30 0.27% $0.05 $0.18 21.47% Teradata Corp 20.88 17.23 1.36 19.38% $0.06 $0.24 -10.5% Rapid7 Inc 78.70 112.35 2.36 38.08% $0.03 $0.15 0.75% Average 126.55 24.12 10.4 11.07% $0.55 $1.23 10.74%

After examining Microsoft, the following trends can be inferred:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 32.55 significantly below the industry average by 0.26x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 9.92, which is well below the industry average by 0.41x, the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 11.53, which is 1.11x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.17%, which is 2.9% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.79 Billion, which is 66.89x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $47.83 Billion, which indicates 38.89x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 12.27% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 10.74%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Microsoft with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low PE and PB ratios suggest that Microsoft is undervalued compared to its peers in the Software industry. However, the high PS ratio indicates that the market values Microsoft's revenue more highly. In terms of ROE, Microsoft lags behind its peers, but its high EBITDA and gross profit margins demonstrate strong operational efficiency. Additionally, Microsoft's high revenue growth rate outperforms its industry competitors, indicating potential for future growth and market dominance.

