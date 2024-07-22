Exploring The Competitive Space: Microsoft Versus Industry Peers In Software

In the ever-evolving and intensely competitive business landscape, conducting a thorough company analysis is of utmost importance for investors and industry followers. In this article, we will carry out an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) alongside its primary competitors in the Software industry. By meticulously examining key financial metrics, market positioning, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 37.88 12.83 13.80 8.93% $33.55 $43.35 17.03% Oracle Corp 37.35 43.87 7.39 43.89% $6.21 $10.36 3.26% ServiceNow Inc 80.26 19.03 16.36 4.41% $0.56 $2.08 24.19% Palo Alto Networks Inc 47.82 23.98 15.04 6.32% $0.33 $1.47 15.33% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc 566.88 29.27 22.85 1.77% $0.11 $0.7 32.99% Gen Digital Inc 26.54 7.26 4.29 5.81% $0.49 $0.78 2.11% Monday.Com Ltd 557.68 13.30 14.40 0.85% $-0.0 $0.19 33.69% Dolby Laboratories Inc 40.67 3.12 6.08 4.1% $0.13 $0.33 -3.02% CommVault Systems Inc 32.29 19.06 6.51 55.72% $0.02 $0.18 9.74% Qualys Inc 33.07 13.03 9.41 10.29% $0.05 $0.12 11.57% Teradata Corp 73.50 55.28 1.72 21.16% $0.07 $0.28 -2.31% N-able Inc 94.33 3.69 6.07 1.05% $0.03 $0.1 13.96% Progress Software Corp 34.07 5.91 3.48 3.75% $0.05 $0.14 -1.78% SolarWinds Corp 192.50 1.51 2.51 1.14% $0.07 $0.17 3.94% Average 139.77 18.33 8.93 12.33% $0.62 $1.3 11.05%

By closely examining Microsoft, we can identify the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 37.88 is lower than the industry average by 0.27x, suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 12.83, significantly falling below the industry average by 0.7x, it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 13.8, which is 1.55x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.93% that is 3.4% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $33.55 Billion is 54.11x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $43.35 Billion, which indicates 33.35x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 17.03%, which surpasses the industry average of 11.05%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Among its top 4 peers, Microsoft has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Microsoft shows strong performance, indicating efficient operations and profitability. The high revenue growth further supports Microsoft's position as a leading player in the industry.

