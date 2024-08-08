Exploring The Competitive Space: Intel Versus Industry Peers In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment

Amidst today's fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, it is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in comparison to its major competitors within the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Intel Background

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Intel Corp 79.12 0.70 1.47 -1.46% $0.86 $4.55 -0.9% NVIDIA Corp 57.88 49.51 30.92 32.31% $17.75 $20.41 262.12% Broadcom Inc 58.75 9.07 14.38 3.02% $5.58 $7.78 42.99% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 153.18 3.68 9.05 0.47% $1.12 $2.86 8.88% Qualcomm Inc 19.96 7.05 4.72 8.67% $2.87 $5.22 11.15% Texas Instruments Inc 31.89 9.76 10.48 6.59% $1.76 $2.21 -15.65% ARM Holdings PLC 264.77 19.82 32.10 4.07% $0.23 $0.91 39.11% Analog Devices Inc 47 2.83 9.62 0.85% $0.93 $1.18 -33.83% Microchip Technology Inc 28.68 6.03 5.97 1.98% $0.41 $0.74 -45.76% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 89.99 16.78 19.51 4.66% $0.13 $0.28 15.03% ON Semiconductor Corp 15.12 3.41 3.75 4.11% $0.58 $0.78 -17.15% STMicroelectronics NV 8.77 1.50 1.73 2.07% $0.45 $1.3 -25.29% GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc 29.25 2.09 3.45 1.38% $0.56 $0.4 -11.54% First Solar Inc 18.66 3.08 5.97 4.94% $0.48 $0.5 24.65% United Microelectronics Corp 11.90 1.72 2.89 2.9% $24.0 $16.9 0.78% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 18.11 2.07 1.07 2.62% $26.08 $23.07 2.91% Skyworks Solutions Inc 19.92 2.43 3.56 1.9% $0.25 $0.36 -15.47% Universal Display Corp 33.85 4.90 12.06 3.47% $0.07 $0.12 8.15% MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc 96.95 6.41 10.30 1.88% $0.04 $0.1 28.25% Cirrus Logic Inc 23.05 3.58 3.75 2.3% $0.07 $0.19 17.98% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 30.70 8.23 9.25 3.28% $0.04 $0.08 -34.72% Average 52.92 8.2 9.73 4.67% $4.17 $4.27 13.13%

Through a thorough examination of Intel, we can discern the following trends:

The current Price to Earnings ratio of 79.12 is 1.5x higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

The current Price to Book ratio of 0.7, which is 0.09x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 1.47, which is 0.15x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of -1.46% that is 6.13% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $860 Million, which is 0.21x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

The company has higher gross profit of $4.55 Billion, which indicates 1.07x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of -0.9% compared to the industry average of 13.13%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Intel and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Intel has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Key Takeaways

For Intel in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry, the PE ratio is high compared to peers, indicating potential overvaluation. The PB and PS ratios are low, suggesting undervaluation relative to industry competitors. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Intel lags behind its peers, signaling weaker financial performance and growth prospects within the industry sector.

