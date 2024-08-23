Exploring The Competitive Space: Eli Lilly Versus Industry Peers In Pharmaceuticals

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Pharmaceuticals industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Eli Lilly Background

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Eli Lilly and Co 117.51 63.35 22.16 22.5% $4.12 $9.13 35.98% Novo Nordisk A/S 45.71 36.32 15.93 18.97% $35.74 $57.79 25.34% Johnson & Johnson 24.56 5.46 4.61 6.62% $7.8 $15.58 4.31% Merck & Co Inc 21.58 6.78 4.76 13.0% $7.45 $12.37 7.16% AstraZeneca PLC 41.69 6.74 5.46 5.01% $4.12 $10.76 13.33% Novartis AG 24.08 5.71 4.97 7.97% $5.25 $9.7 9.6% Sanofi SA 29.54 1.71 2.63 1.53% $2.03 $7.97 6.53% GSK PLC 14.26 4.57 1.85 8.32% $2.31 $5.76 9.84% Zoetis Inc 35.72 16.62 9.38 12.45% $0.97 $1.69 8.3% Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 46.04 0.88 1.56 1.26% $388.51 $821.04 14.11% Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd 20.77 3.91 4 4.84% $21.72 $46.34 13.87% Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC 19.42 1.88 2.05 4.52% $0.36 $0.91 6.95% Organon & Co 5.38 37.35 0.85 203.12% $0.43 $0.94 -0.06% Corcept Therapeutics Inc 30.34 6.01 6.67 6.14% $0.04 $0.16 39.15% Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc 17.33 2.09 3.20 2.94% $0.08 $0.15 -4.36% Average 26.89 9.72 4.85 21.19% $34.06 $70.8 11.0%

table { width: 100%; border-collapse: collapse; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; } th, td { padding: 8px; text-align: left; } th { background-color: #293a5a; color: #fff; text-align: left; } tr:nth-child(even) { background-color: #f2f4f8; } tr:hover { background-color: #e1e4ea; } td:nth-child(3), td:nth-child(5) { text-align: left; } .dividend-amount { font-weight: bold; color: #0d6efd; } .dividend-frequency { font-size: 12px; color: #6c757d; }

Through a meticulous analysis of Eli Lilly, we can observe the following trends:

Notably, the current Price to Earnings ratio for this stock, 117.51, is 4.37x above the industry norm, reflecting a higher valuation relative to the industry.

With a Price to Book ratio of 63.35, which is 6.52x the industry average, Eli Lilly might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 22.16, which is 4.57x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 22.5%, which is 1.31% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $4.12 Billion, which is 0.12x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

With lower gross profit of $9.13 Billion, which indicates 0.13x below the industry average, the company may experience lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 35.98% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 11.0%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Eli Lilly can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

As Eli Lilly is in the middle of the list in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, it suggests that the company has a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13 compared to the other companies.

This position indicates a relatively balanced financial structure, where the company maintains a reasonable level of debt while also leveraging equity for financing its operations.

Key Takeaways

For Eli Lilly, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to industry peers, indicating overvaluation. In terms of ROE, Eli Lilly shows strong performance, while EBITDA and gross profit are relatively low. However, the high revenue growth suggests potential for future profitability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.