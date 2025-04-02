Exploring The Competitive Space: Apple Versus Industry Peers In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals

In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in relation to its major competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 35.43 50.22 8.63 58.74% $45.91 $58.27 3.95% Super Micro Computer Inc 15.24 3.33 1.07 5.29% $0.4 $0.67 54.93% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 7.52 0.81 0.68 2.39% $1.11 $2.29 16.27% NetApp Inc 16.57 18.56 2.90 31.69% $0.45 $1.15 2.18% Pure Storage Inc 146.42 11.33 4.91 3.12% $0.09 $0.59 11.4% Western Digital Corp 11.82 1.17 0.90 4.89% $0.96 $1.52 41.33% Eastman Kodak Co 6.88 0.78 0.55 2.46% $0.05 $0.05 -3.27% Turtle Beach Corp 18.76 2.42 0.82 18.11% $0.03 $0.05 46.76% AstroNova Inc 17.49 0.73 0.44 0.26% $0.0 $0.01 7.65% Average 30.09 4.89 1.53 8.53% $0.39 $0.79 22.16%

By carefully studying Apple, we can deduce the following trends:

Notably, the current Price to Earnings ratio for this stock, 35.43 , is 1.18x above the industry norm, reflecting a higher valuation relative to the industry.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 50.22 relative to the industry average by 10.27x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 8.63 , which is 5.64x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 58.74% is 50.21% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $45.91 Billion , which is 117.72x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $58.27 Billion , which indicates 73.76x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 3.95%, which is much lower than the industry average of 22.16%, the company is experiencing a notable slowdown in sales expansion.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Apple with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Apple has a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45 , indicating a balanced financial structure.

This suggests that the company maintains a reasonable level of debt while also leveraging equity financing.

Key Takeaways

For Apple, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its peers in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, indicating that the stock may be overvalued based on these metrics. On the other hand, Apple's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest that the company is efficiently utilizing its resources and generating strong profits, despite slower revenue growth compared to industry peers.

