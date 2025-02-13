Exploring The Competitive Space: Apple Versus Industry Peers In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals

In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in comparison to its major competitors within the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 37.60 53.30 9.16 58.74% $45.91 $58.27 3.95% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 10.93 1.12 0.94 5.72% $1.44 $2.61 15.06% NetApp Inc 21.71 26.87 3.85 32.84% $0.44 $1.18 6.15% Western Digital Corp 19.45 1.93 1.48 4.89% $0.96 $1.52 41.33% Super Micro Computer Inc 19.75 4.25 1.60 6.68% $0.4 $0.6 37.87% Pure Storage Inc 172.44 15.55 7.78 4.44% $0.11 $0.58 8.94% Eastman Kodak Co 10.71 0.61 0.65 1.34% $0.04 $0.04 -2.97% Turtle Beach Corp 56.03 3.43 1.03 3.3% $0.01 $0.03 59.51% AstroNova Inc 22.75 0.95 0.57 0.26% $0.0 $0.01 7.65% Average 41.72 6.84 2.24 7.43% $0.42 $0.82 21.69%

Upon a comprehensive analysis of Apple, the following trends can be discerned:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 37.6 is 0.9x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 53.3 which exceeds the industry average by 7.79x.

The Price to Sales ratio of 9.16, which is 4.09x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 58.74%, which is 51.31% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $45.91 Billion, which is 109.31x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $58.27 Billion, which indicates 71.06x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 3.95% compared to the industry average of 21.69%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Apple with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

In the context of the debt-to-equity ratio, Apple holds a middle position among its top 4 peers.

This indicates a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, which implies a relatively balanced financial structure with a reasonable debt-equity mix.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest that Apple is efficiently utilizing its resources and generating strong profits, despite slower revenue growth. Overall, Apple's financial performance is solid, with room for potential growth in the future.

