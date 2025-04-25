Exploring The Competitive Space: Amazon.com Versus Industry Peers In Broadline Retail

In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies before making investment decisions. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) against its key competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 33.73 6.92 3.13 7.34% $38.55 $88.9 10.49% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 17.50 2.08 2.17 5.01% $59.0 $117.63 7.61% PDD Holdings Inc 9.94 3.35 2.84 9.28% $29.18 $59.65 11.33% MercadoLibre Inc 58.50 25.69 5.38 15.3% $0.96 $2.75 37.42% JD.com Inc 8.84 1.44 0.32 4.21% $12.54 $53.12 13.37% Coupang Inc 290.50 10.26 1.40 3.76% $0.44 $2.49 21.4% eBay Inc 17.01 6.07 3.27 12.84% $0.76 $1.86 0.66% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 6.66 1.23 0.48 6.31% $3.29 $7.63 -4.18% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 32.64 3.81 2.87 4.14% $0.1 $0.27 2.79% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 14.99 3.75 2.31 8.12% $0.88 $2.03 4.2% Dillard's Inc 8.94 2.88 0.81 11.4% $0.31 $0.74 -4.97% Nordstrom Inc 13.93 3.55 0.27 15.61% $0.44 $1.69 -2.17% Macy's Inc 5.32 0.67 0.13 7.86% $0.68 $3.02 -4.39% Savers Value Village Inc 56.65 3.60 1.04 -0.44% $0.04 $0.22 5.02% Kohl's Corp 7.17 0.21 0.05 1.26% $0.31 $1.92 -9.39% Hour Loop Inc 68 9.27 0.35 -25.78% $-0.0 $0.02 -8.51% Average 41.11 5.19 1.58 5.26% $7.26 $17.0 4.68%

By closely examining Amazon.com, we can identify the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 33.73 is 0.82x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 6.92 , which is 1.33x the industry average, Amazon.com might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.13 , which is 1.98x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 7.34% , which is 2.08% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $38.55 Billion , which is 5.31x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $88.9 Billion , which indicates 5.23x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 10.49%, which surpasses the industry average of 4.68%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Amazon.com against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

Amazon.com exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth outperform its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AMZN

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.