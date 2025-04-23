Exploring The Competitive Space: Amazon.com Versus Industry Peers In Broadline Retail

In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in relation to its major competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 31.32 6.43 2.91 7.34% $38.55 $88.9 10.49% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 17.17 2.04 2.13 5.01% $59.0 $117.63 7.61% PDD Holdings Inc 9.56 3.22 2.73 9.28% $29.18 $59.65 11.33% MercadoLibre Inc 56.47 24.80 5.19 15.3% $0.96 $2.75 37.42% JD.com Inc 9.26 1.51 0.33 4.21% $12.54 $53.12 13.37% Coupang Inc 271 9.57 1.31 3.76% $0.44 $2.49 21.4% eBay Inc 16.97 6.06 3.27 12.84% $0.76 $1.86 0.66% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 33.98 3.96 2.98 4.14% $0.1 $0.27 2.79% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 6.58 1.22 0.47 6.31% $3.29 $7.63 -4.18% Dillard's Inc 8.73 2.81 0.79 11.4% $0.31 $0.74 -4.97% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 14.63 3.66 2.25 8.12% $0.88 $2.03 4.2% Nordstrom Inc 13.83 3.53 0.27 15.61% $0.44 $1.69 -2.17% Macy's Inc 5.23 0.66 0.13 7.86% $0.68 $3.02 -4.39% Savers Value Village Inc 56 3.56 1.03 -0.44% $0.04 $0.22 5.02% Kohl's Corp 6.90 0.20 0.05 1.26% $0.31 $1.92 -9.39% Hour Loop Inc 63 8.58 0.32 -25.78% $-0.0 $0.02 -8.51% Average 39.29 5.03 1.55 5.26% $7.26 $17.0 4.68%

By conducting an in-depth analysis of Amazon.com, we can identify the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 31.32 is 0.8x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 6.43 which exceeds the industry average by 1.28x .

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 2.91 , which is 1.88x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 7.34% is 2.08% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $38.55 Billion , which is 5.31x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $88.9 Billion , which indicates 5.23x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 10.49%, which surpasses the industry average of 4.68%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Amazon.com against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Amazon.com has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Amazon.com outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

