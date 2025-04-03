Exploring The Competitive Space: Amazon.com Versus Industry Peers In Broadline Retail

In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and its primary competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 35.44 7.26 3.29 7.34% $38.55 $37.37 10.49% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 18.90 2.25 2.34 5.01% $59.0 $117.63 7.61% PDD Holdings Inc 11.37 3.83 3.25 9.28% $29.18 $59.65 11.33% MercadoLibre Inc 51.31 22.54 4.72 15.3% $0.96 $2.75 37.42% JD.com Inc 11.10 1.81 0.40 4.21% $15.92 $45.04 33.26% Coupang Inc 281.12 9.90 1.36 3.76% $0.44 $2.49 21.4% eBay Inc 17.07 6.09 3.28 12.84% $0.76 $1.86 0.66% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 7.76 1.44 0.55 6.31% $1.47 $4.96 60.69% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 36.59 4.27 3.21 4.14% $0.1 $0.27 2.79% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 16.65 4.18 2.56 8.12% $0.88 $2.03 4.2% Dillard's Inc 9.89 3.22 0.89 11.4% $0.31 $0.74 -4.97% Nordstrom Inc 14.05 3.58 0.28 15.61% $0.44 $1.69 -2.17% Macy's Inc 6.37 0.81 0.16 7.86% $0.68 $3.02 -4.39% Savers Value Village Inc 43.71 2.80 0.81 -0.44% $0.04 $0.22 5.02% Kohl's Corp 8.78 0.25 0.06 1.26% $0.31 $1.92 -9.39% Hour Loop Inc 72.50 9.88 0.37 -25.78% $-0.0 $0.02 -8.51% Average 40.48 5.12 1.62 5.26% $7.37 $16.29 10.33%

After examining Amazon.com, the following trends can be inferred:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 35.44 significantly below the industry average by 0.88x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 7.26 which exceeds the industry average by 1.42x .

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.29 , surpassing the industry average by 2.03x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 7.34% is 2.08% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $38.55 Billion , which is 5.23x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $37.37 Billion , which indicates 2.29x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 10.49%, which surpasses the industry average of 10.33%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Amazon.com against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Amazon.com has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Amazon.com outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

