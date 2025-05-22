Exploring Buckle's Earnings Expectations

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-05-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Buckle will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66.

Buckle bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.09, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Buckle's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.44 0.84 0.76 0.74 EPS Actual 1.53 0.88 0.78 0.69 Price Change % 3.0% 3.0% 5.0% 1.0%

Performance of Buckle Shares

Shares of Buckle were trading at $40.43 as of May 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.03%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Buckle

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Buckle.

Buckle has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $41.0, the consensus suggests a potential 1.41% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Foot Locker, American Eagle Outfitters and Victoria's Secret, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Foot Locker, with an average 1-year price target of $20.14, suggesting a potential 50.19% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for American Eagle Outfitters, with an average 1-year price target of $13.29, suggesting a potential 67.13% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Victoria's Secret, with an average 1-year price target of $25.12, suggesting a potential 37.87% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Foot Locker, American Eagle Outfitters and Victoria's Secret are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Buckle Neutral -0.83% $199.49M 16.93% Foot Locker Neutral -5.70% $668M 1.70% American Eagle Outfitters Neutral -4.42% $599.17M 5.94% Victoria's Secret Neutral 1.10% $813M 36.11%

Key Takeaway:

Buckle ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth.

Get to Know Buckle Better

Buckle Inc is a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company retails medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. It retails under the brand names 'Buckle' and 'The Buckle'. Buckle markets a wide selection of mostly brand-name casual apparel including denim, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear.

Financial Milestones: Buckle's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Buckle faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.83% in revenue growth as of 31 January, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Buckle's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 20.36%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Buckle's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 16.93%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Buckle's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.17% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.77.

To track all earnings releases for Buckle visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BKE

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral Nov 2024 UBS Upgrades Sell Neutral Aug 2024 UBS Maintains Sell Sell

View More Analyst Ratings for BKE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.