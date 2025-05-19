Exploring Bilibili's Earnings Expectations

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-20. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Bilibili to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07.

Bilibili bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 3.21% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Bilibili's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.10 -0.11 -0.17 EPS Actual 0.15 0.08 -0.09 -0.15 Price Change % 3.0% -2.0% 15.0% 1.0%

Performance of Bilibili Shares

Shares of Bilibili were trading at $18.93 as of May 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.13%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Bilibili

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Bilibili.

Bilibili has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $27.5, the consensus suggests a potential 45.27% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Rumble, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. - Common Stock and CarGurus, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Rumble, with an average 1-year price target of $10.0, suggesting a potential 47.17% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. - Common Stock, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, suggesting a potential 20.76% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for CarGurus, with an average 1-year price target of $38.7, suggesting a potential 104.44% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Rumble, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. - Common Stock and CarGurus, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Grindr Outperform 24.68% $69.40M 28.71% Rumble Neutral 33.68% $-6.33M -1.92% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. - Common Stock Buy -1.42% $258.40M 1.60% CarGurus Outperform 4.34% $199.71M 8.27%

Key Takeaway:

Bilibili ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Bilibili

Bilibili is a Chinese online entertainment platform best known for its YouTube-like video-sharing site. Founded in 2009, it initially focused on long-form content centered around anime, comics, and gaming, catering primarily to Gen Z users. Over time, the platform has broadened its content offerings to include a wider range of interests, successfully attracting a more diverse audience beyond the Gen Z demographic.

Bilibili: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Bilibili displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 21.82%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Bilibili's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.16%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bilibili's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.65%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bilibili's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.28%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, Bilibili adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Bilibili visit their earnings calendar on our site.

