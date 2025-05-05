Exploring Aviat Networks's Earnings Expectations

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Aviat Networks to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28.

The market awaits Aviat Networks's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.76, which was followed by a 28.22% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Aviat Networks's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.06 -0.03 0.69 0.51 EPS Actual 0.82 -0.87 0.72 0.73 Price Change % 28.000000000000004% -35.0% -2.0% -16.0%

Aviat Networks Share Price Analysis

Shares of Aviat Networks were trading at $18.51 as of May 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.95%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Aviat Networks

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Aviat Networks.

Analysts have given Aviat Networks a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $30.0, indicating a potential 62.07% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Clearfield, Ribbon Communications and Adtran Holdings, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Clearfield, with an average 1-year price target of $50.0, suggesting a potential 170.12% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ribbon Communications, with an average 1-year price target of $5.83, suggesting a potential 68.5% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Adtran Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential 27.98% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Clearfield, Ribbon Communications and Adtran Holdings, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Aviat Networks Outperform 26.15% $40.89M 1.81% Clearfield Buy 3.64% $8.18M -0.70% Ribbon Communications Buy 0.90% $82.37M -6.67% Adtran Holdings Buy 7.70% $91.23M -24.65%

Key Takeaway:

Aviat Networks ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It is at the bottom in terms of gross profit. The company is at the top in terms of return on equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks Inc is a networking solutions provider. It designs, manufactures and sells wireless networking products, solutions, and services to mobile and fixed operators, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast network operators around the world. The company's product categories include point-to-point microwave and millimeter wave radios that are licensed (subject to local frequency regulatory requirements), lightly licensed and license-exempt (operating in license-exempt frequencies), and element and network management software.

Financial Milestones: Aviat Networks's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Aviat Networks showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 26.15% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Aviat Networks's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.8%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Aviat Networks's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.81% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Aviat Networks's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.76% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Aviat Networks's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.32.

