Exploring Atkore's Earnings Expectations

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-11-21. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Atkore to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.47.

Atkore bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.19 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.63% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Atkore's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 3.99 3.81 3.61 4.08 EPS Actual 3.80 4.08 4.12 4.21 Price Change % -5.0% 2.0% 0.0% -3.0%

Market Performance of Atkore's Stock

Shares of Atkore were trading at $86.32 as of November 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 34.7%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Atkore

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Atkore.

The consensus rating for Atkore is Buy, derived from 2 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $117.5 implies a potential 36.12% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Fluence Energy, EnerSys and Vicor, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For Fluence Energy, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $24.71, indicating a potential 71.37% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for EnerSys, with an average 1-year price target of $120.0, indicating a potential 39.02% upside. Vicor received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $43.0, implying a potential 50.19% downside. Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Fluence Energy, EnerSys and Vicor are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Atkore Buy -10.53% $279.65M 7.78% Fluence Energy Buy -9.89% $83.05M 0.19% EnerSys Buy -1.93% $252.15M 4.51% Vicor Neutral -13.61% $45.74M 2.12%

Key Takeaway:

Atkore ranks highest in gross profit among its peers. It is in the middle for consensus rating and revenue growth. Atkore is at the bottom for return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Atkore

Atkore Inc is a diversified industrials company and a manufacturer of electrical, mechanical, and safety infrastructure solutions. Atkore has two business segments: electrical and safety and infrastructure. Net sales are highest in the electrical business line as well as in the United States. The key product categories in the electrical segment are PVC conduit, steel conduit, and PVC-coated conduit, which are staples for electrical distributors. The key product categories in the safety and infrastructure segment include in-line galvanized mechanical tube, metal framing and related fittings, and security bollards. Also, the company provides ancillary services to customers in the form of slitting and cutting structural steel sheets.

Financial Milestones: Atkore's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Atkore faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -10.53% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.82%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atkore's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.78%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Atkore's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.08%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.59.

To track all earnings releases for Atkore visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.