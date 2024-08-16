Exploring Analyst Estimates for Zoom Video (ZM) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Zoom Video Communications (ZM) to post quarterly earnings of $1.21 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 9.7%. Revenues are expected to be $1.15 billion, up 0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Zoom Video metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific(APAC)' will reach $141.69 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East, and Africa(EMEA)' of $177.96 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' reaching $828.91 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Enterprise Customers' will reach 193,905. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 218,100 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Customers >$100K TTM Revenue' will likely reach 3,995. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3,672 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO)' should arrive at $3.66 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.50 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Current Remaining performance obligation (RPO)' to reach $2.14 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2.07 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Non-Current Remaining performance obligation (RPO)' at $1.51 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.43 billion.



View all Key Company Metrics for Zoom Video here>>>



Shares of Zoom Video have experienced a change of -2.2% in the past month compared to the -1.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ZM is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.