Exploring Analyst Estimates for Zimmer (ZBH) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) will report quarterly earnings of $1.98 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 8.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.94 billion, exhibiting an increase of 3.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Zimmer metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Knees' of $802.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Other' will reach $155.94 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- S.E.T' should arrive at $465.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Hips' should come in at $513.91 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.9%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Knees- International' to come in at $342.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Hips- International' will reach $253.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- International' will reach $805.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Hips- United States' reaching $261.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- United States' will likely reach $1.13 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Knees- United States' to reach $455.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.2% year over year.



Shares of Zimmer have experienced a change of +4.3% in the past month compared to the -0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ZBH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

