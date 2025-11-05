Exploring Analyst Estimates for Yelp (YELP) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Yelp (YELP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share, reflecting a decline of 16.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $367.61 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 2%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Yelp metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Advertising' should come in at $350.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenue- Other services' to reach $16.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Advertising revenue- Services' should arrive at $239.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenue- Advertising revenue- Restaurants, Retail & Other' at $110.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Paying Advertising Locations' will reach 512.00 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 524.00 thousand.

Analysts predict that the 'Paying Advertising Locations - Restaurants, Retail & Other' will reach 252.00 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 272.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Paying Advertising Locations - Services' of 260.00 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 252.00 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Yelp have returned +0.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Currently, YELP carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

Yelp Inc. (YELP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.