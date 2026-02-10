Exploring Analyst Estimates for Wynn (WYNN) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Wynn Resorts (WYNN) to post quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 45%. Revenues are expected to be $1.85 billion, up 0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Wynn metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating revenues- Las Vegas Operations' at $667.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating revenues- Encore Boston Harbor' stands at $210.69 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating revenues- Macau Operations' to come in at $963.02 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating revenues- Wynn Macau' of $370.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Table Drop - Las Vegas Operations' will reach $671.20 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $655.04 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Table Games Win - Las Vegas Operations' will reach $161.94 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $202.33 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Slot Machine Win - Las Vegas Operations' should arrive at $131.97 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $123.61 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Vip Table Games Win - Macau Operations - Wynn Palace - VIP' will reach $160.01 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $107.44 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Vip Turnover - Macau Operations - Wynn Palace - VIP' to reach $4.97 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.06 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Macau Operations - Wynn Palace - REVPAR' will likely reach $244.61 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $291.00 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Macau Operations - Wynn Palace - ADR' should come in at $248.10 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $296.00 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Macau Operations - Wynn Palace - Occupancy' reaching 98.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 98.4% in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Wynn shares have recorded returns of +0.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's no change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WYNN will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

