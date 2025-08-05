Exploring Analyst Estimates for Wynn (WYNN) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Wynn Resorts (WYNN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.20 per share, indicating an increase of 7.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.74 billion, representing an increase of 0.5% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Wynn metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating revenues- Encore Boston Harbor' should arrive at $212.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating revenues- Las Vegas Operations' will reach $618.61 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating revenues- Wynn Macau' should come in at $342.44 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating revenues- Wynn Palace' will reach $563.27 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Table Games Win - Las Vegas Operations' will likely reach $127.74 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $117.50 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Slot Machine Win - Las Vegas Operations' will reach $119.24 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $110.02 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Table Drop - Las Vegas Operations' stands at $528.02 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $536.46 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Number of Table Games - Macau Operations - Wynn Palace - VIP' reaching 73 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 57 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Vip Turnover - Macau Operations - Wynn Palace - VIP' of $3.71 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.81 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Vip Table Games Win - Macau Operations - Wynn Palace - VIP' at $98.78 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $115.30 million.

Analysts expect 'Table Games Win Per Unit Per Day - Macau Operations - Wynn Palace - VIP' to come in at $14.85 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $22.09 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Average Number of Table Games - Macau Operations - Wynn Palace - Mass market' to reach 235 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 243 .

