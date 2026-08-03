Exploring Analyst Estimates for Wix.com (WIX) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Wix.com (WIX) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 50.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $554.41 million, increasing 13.2% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 23.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Wix.com metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Business Solutions' reaching $164.73 million. The estimate points to a change of +14% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Creative Subscriptions' will reach $390.03 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Bookings' will reach $565.44 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $509.92 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Bookings - Creative Subscriptions' stands at $406.70 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $364.87 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Bookings - Business Solutions' of $166.80 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $145.05 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Number of registered users at period end' to reach 339.85 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 293.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Non-GAAP Gross Profit- Business Solutions' at $53.37 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $46.96 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Non-GAAP Gross Profit- Creative Subscriptions' will reach $308.99 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $293.93 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Wix.com have returned +11.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. Currently, WIX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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