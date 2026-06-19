Exploring Analyst Estimates for Winnebago (WGO) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries (WGO) will report quarterly earnings of $0.85 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 4.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $776.91 million, exhibiting an increase of 0.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Winnebago metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues- Motorhome RV' will reach $347.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues- Marine' of $97.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues- Corporate / All Other' reaching $11.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.7% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues- Towable RV' will likely reach $314.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of -15.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Unit deliveries - Marine - Boats' to reach 1,218 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,254 .

Analysts expect 'Unit deliveries - Total Towable RV' to come in at 8,000 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9,495 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Unit deliveries - Total Motorhome RV' at 1,606 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,431 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Winnebago have demonstrated returns of -2.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WGO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.