Exploring Analyst Estimates for Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Williams-Sonoma (WSM) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.85 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 5.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.85 billion, increasing 2.9% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Williams-Sonoma metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Pottery Barn' will reach $728.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.4% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Williams-Sonoma' should come in at $257.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Other' to reach $115.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of +23.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- West Elm' to come in at $457.63 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Williams-Sonoma' should arrive at 153 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 160 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of stores - Pottery Barn Kids' reaching 44 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 46 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores - Pottery Barn' at 180 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 186 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of stores - West Elm' will reach 120 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 122 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of stores - Rejuvenation' of 12 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of stores - Total' will reach 509 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 525 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Leased Square Footage Per Store - Pottery Barn' will likely reach 14554 thousands of square feet. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 15000 thousands of square feet in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Comparable store sales - Pottery Barn Kids and Teen - YoY change' stands at 4.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.8% in the same quarter last year.

Williams-Sonoma shares have witnessed a change of -0.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), WSM is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.