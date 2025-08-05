Exploring Analyst Estimates for Western Midstream (WES) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Western Midstream (WES) to post quarterly earnings of $0.82 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 15.5%. Revenues are expected to be $941.48 million, up 4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Western Midstream metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Throughput Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest for Natural Gas Assets per day' will reach . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Total throughput' of . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total throughput attributable to WES for natural-gas assets per day' should come in at . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Equity Investment' will likely reach . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Delaware Basin' to reach . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of .

The consensus estimate for 'Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - DJ Basin' stands at . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Throughput for produced-water assets per day - Delaware Basin' reaching 1,207.88 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,102.00 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Other' will reach . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of .

The consensus among analysts is that 'Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets per day - Delaware Basin' will reach 263.08 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 241.00 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets per day - DJ Basin' should arrive at 93.58 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 91.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

Analysts expect 'Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets per day - Equity investments' to come in at 102.91 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 130.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets per day - Other' at 36.26 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 39.00 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Western Midstream have demonstrated returns of +3.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), WES is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.