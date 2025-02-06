Exploring Analyst Estimates for Wesco International (WCC) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Wesco International (WCC) to post quarterly earnings of $3.22 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 21.5%. Revenues are expected to be $5.42 billion, down 1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Wesco International metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Electrical & Electronic Solutions' reaching $2.12 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Utility & Broadband Solutions' of $1.36 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -15% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Communications & Security Solutions' at $1.91 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- Canada' will reach $739.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- United States' will likely reach $3.99 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Other International' should come in at $679.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- UBS' to come in at $154.18 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $166.60 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- CSS' stands at $169.06 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $173.30 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- EES' should arrive at $184.11 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $164 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Wesco International here>>>



Shares of Wesco International have experienced a change of +1.5% in the past month compared to the +2.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), WCC is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.