Exploring Analyst Estimates for Webster Financial (WBS) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Webster Financial (WBS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.38 per share, reflecting an increase of 2.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $714.9 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.2%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Webster Financial metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Margin' stands at 3.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 48.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 45.3% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' of $71.90 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $68.11 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total nonperforming loans and leases' will likely reach $481.93 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $283.61 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Non-Interest Income' reaching $93.68 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $99.35 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $616.12 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $567.74 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Wealth and investment services' should arrive at $8.53 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.92 million.

Analysts forecast 'Loan and lease related fees' to reach $19.09 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $19.77 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Deposit service fees' at $40.48 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $42.59 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies' will reach $7.28 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $5.95 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Non-interest income- Other income' to come in at $19.17 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $32.95 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Tax-equivalent Net Interest Income' should come in at $624.44 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $583.62 million.



Over the past month, shares of Webster Financial have returned -12.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.6% change. Currently, WBS carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

