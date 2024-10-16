Exploring Analyst Estimates for Washington Trust (WASH) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.56 per share, reflecting a decline of 13.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $47.32 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 3.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Washington Trust metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency Ratio' of 72.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 70.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total noninterest income' reaching $15.74 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $15.23 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Income' to come in at $31.60 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $33.75 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Washington Trust here>>>



Over the past month, Washington Trust shares have recorded returns of +2.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WASH will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.