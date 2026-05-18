Exploring Analyst Estimates for Walmart (WMT) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Walmart (WMT) will report quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 6.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $174.38 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Walmart metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Membership and other income' will reach $1.75 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Net Sales' reaching $173.00 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Walmart International' will likely reach $33.82 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +13.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Walmart U.S.' stands at $116.69 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Sam's Club - Without Fuel Impact' should come in at 3.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6.7% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Walmart U.S. - Without Fuel Impact' at 3.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.5% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Net square footage - Total' to reach 1057 millions of square feet. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1053 millions of square feet in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Net square footage - Sam's Club' to come in at 81 millions of square feet. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 80 millions of square feet.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of stores - International' should arrive at 5,765 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5,578 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net square footage - International' of 277 millions of square feet. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 274 millions of square feet.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of stores - Sam's Club' will reach 602 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 600 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net square footage - Walmart U.S.' will reach 699 millions of square feet. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 698 millions of square feet in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Walmart have experienced a change of +3.1% in the past month compared to the +5.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WMT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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