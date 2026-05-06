Exploring Analyst Estimates for Viatris (VTRS) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Viatris (VTRS) to post quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 4%. Revenues are expected to be $3.35 billion, up 3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Viatris metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Developed Markets' will reach $1.96 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Greater China' to reach $588.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- JANZ' will reach $256.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.3%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Emerging Markets' to come in at $570.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Developed Markets- Brands' stands at $1.05 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Other revenues' of $10.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- JANZ- Brands' at $125.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of -11.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- JANZ- Generics' should arrive at $130.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Emerging Markets- Brands' will reach $436.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Emerging Markets- Generics' will likely reach $134.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Total Net Sales' should come in at $3.37 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Developed Markets- Generics' reaching $902.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.6%.

Over the past month, shares of Viatris have returned +17.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.3% change. Currently, VTRS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.