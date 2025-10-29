Exploring Analyst Estimates for Vertex (VRTX) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.55 per share, reflecting an increase of 3.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.04 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.7%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Vertex metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues by Product- Other product revenues' should arrive at $204.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues by Product- Trikafta/Kaftrio' stands at $2.56 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenues- United States' will reach $1.87 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.4%.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenues- Outside of the United States' to come in at $1.15 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of Vertex have demonstrated returns of +7.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VRTX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

