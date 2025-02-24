Exploring Analyst Estimates for UWM (UWMC) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) will report quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 130.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $647.08 million, exhibiting an increase of 664.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain UWM metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Loan production income' stands at $401.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of +78.1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Interest income' should arrive at $139.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of +58.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Loan servicing income' to reach $152.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of -26.2% year over year.



Over the past month, UWM shares have recorded returns of +4.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), UWMC will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC)

