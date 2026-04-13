Exploring Analyst Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (USB) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, U.S. Bancorp (USB) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.14 per share, reflecting an increase of 10.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $7.3 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.9%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain U.S. Bancorp metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total nonperforming assets' should arrive at $1.65 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.73 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Balances - Earning assets' stands at $627.31 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $610.23 billion.

Analysts expect 'Book value per common share' to come in at $38.25 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $34.16 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency Ratio' of 58.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 60.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total nonperforming loans' should come in at $1.61 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.69 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' at 12.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Leverage ratio' will reach 8.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Mortgage banking revenue' will reach $144.94 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $173.00 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Other- noninterest income' reaching $206.13 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $197.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $3.00 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2.84 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis)' will likely reach $4.30 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $4.12 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Capital markets revenue' to reach $428.07 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $382.00 million.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp have experienced a change of +9.1% in the past month compared to the +0.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), USB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

U.S. Bancorp (USB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.