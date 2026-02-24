Exploring Analyst Estimates for Urban Outfitters (URBN) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Urban Outfitters (URBN) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.24 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 19.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.79 billion, increasing 9.2% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Urban Outfitters metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales by brand- Free People' will reach $445.42 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net sales by brand- Anthropologie' to come in at $781.65 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales by brand- Urban Outfitters' will reach $391.06 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Retail operations' will likely reach $1.56 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of stores - Retail Operations - Free People' of 269 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 230 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of stores - Retail Operations - Anthropologie' will reach 252 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 239 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Retail Operations - Urban Outfitters' should come in at 254 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 255 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of stores - Total URBN' reaching 785 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 742 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - YoY change' should arrive at 5.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.1% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - Free People - YoY change' stands at 5.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.0%.

Analysts forecast 'Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - Anthropologie - YoY change' to reach 3.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8.3% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores - Retail Operations - Menus & Venues' at 9 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Urban Outfitters have experienced a change of -4.4% in the past month compared to the -1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), URBN is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

