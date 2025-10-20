Exploring Analyst Estimates for Union Pacific (UNP) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Union Pacific (UNP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.99 per share, reflecting an increase of 8.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $6.23 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.3%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Union Pacific metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Freight Revenues- Bulk' will reach $1.92 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Other revenues' should come in at $311.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Freight Revenues- Industrial Products' stands at $2.23 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Freight Revenues- Premium' to reach $1.76 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Ratio' will likely reach 59.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 60.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue Ton-Miles' of 106.18 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 104.04 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue Carloads - Total' should arrive at 2.17 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2.17 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue Ton-Miles - Industrial Products' at 32.31 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 31.67 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Ton-Miles (GTMs)' reaching 223.58 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 215.99 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Locomotive Fuel Statistics - Fuel consumed in gallons' to come in at 233 millions of gallons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 229 millions of gallons in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue Ton-Miles - Bulk' will reach 49.79 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 47.88 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average revenue per car - Bulk' will reach $3684.18 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3641.00 in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Union Pacific have experienced a change of +2.5% in the past month compared to the +1.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UNP is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

