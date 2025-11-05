Exploring Analyst Estimates for Under Armour (UAA) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Under Armour (UAA) will report quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 93.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.31 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 6.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 4.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Under Armour metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenues by product- Apparel' stands at $906.68 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenues by product- Footwear' should come in at $267.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of -14.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net revenues by product- Accessories' to come in at $108.58 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenues by product- Net Sales' at $1.28 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -6.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenues by product- License revenues' will reach $25.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenues- North America' will reach $774.76 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenues- Asia-Pacific' of $180.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenues- EMEA' to reach $303.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenues- Latin America' will reach $46.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Doors' should arrive at 444 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 446 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'International Total Doors Count' reaching 249 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 250 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'North America Total Doors Count' will likely reach 195 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 196 .

Over the past month, Under Armour shares have recorded returns of -7.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UAA will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.