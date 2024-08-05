Exploring Analyst Estimates for Under Armour (UAA) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Under Armour (UAA) will announce quarterly loss of $0.08 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 500% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.14 billion, declining 13.5% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 5.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Under Armour metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenues by product- Net Sales' stands at $1.17 billion. The estimate points to a change of -11.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenues by product- Footwear' will reach $313.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of -13.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenues by product- Accessories' to reach $147.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of +50.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenues by product- License revenues' of -$28.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of -215% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenues by product- Apparel' at $704.79 million. The estimate points to a change of -14.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenues by product- Corporate Other' should arrive at $5.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenues by distribution channel- Wholesale' will likely reach $617.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of -16.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenues- North America' should come in at $668.52 million. The estimate indicates a change of -19.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenues- Asia-Pacific' reaching $190.10 million. The estimate points to a change of -6% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenues- EMEA' will reach $215.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenues- Latin America' will reach $57.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

Analysts expect 'Total Doors' to come in at 443. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 443.



Over the past month, shares of Under Armour have returned +1.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. Currently, UAA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

