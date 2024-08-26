Exploring Analyst Estimates for Ulta (ULTA) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $5.49 per share, reflecting a decline of 8.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.62 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.5%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 2.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Ulta metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Comparable sales - YoY change' to reach 1.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total stores open at end of the quarter' will reach 1,409. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,362.

The consensus estimate for 'Total gross square feet at end of the quarter' stands at 14,697.45 Msq ft. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 14,272.44 Msq ft.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of stores opened during the quarter' reaching 15. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total stores open at beginning of the quarter' at 1,395. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,359 in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Ulta here>>>



Ulta shares have witnessed a change of +2.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ULTA is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.