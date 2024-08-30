Exploring Analyst Estimates for UiPath (PATH) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that UiPath (PATH) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 66.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $302.92 million, increasing 5.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some UiPath metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Licenses' should come in at $109.52 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net New ARR' will reach $37.53 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $59 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'ARR' at $1.55 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.31 billion.



View all Key Company Metrics for UiPath here>>>



Over the past month, UiPath shares have recorded returns of +8.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PATH will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UiPath, Inc. (PATH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.