Exploring Analyst Estimates for UiPath (PATH) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, UiPath (PATH) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share, reflecting an increase of 36.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $397.43 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.4%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some UiPath metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Licenses' will likely reach $132.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Professional Services and other' should arrive at $11.47 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Subscription services' will reach $255.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'ARR' will reach $1.89 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.69 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net New ARR' should come in at $43.45 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $27.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Dollar based net retention rate' to reach 107.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 108.0% in the same quarter last year.

Shares of UiPath have experienced a change of +4.8% in the past month compared to the +5.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PATH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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UiPath, Inc. (PATH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.