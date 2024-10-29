Exploring Analyst Estimates for UDR (UDR) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from UDR (UDR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.62 per share, indicating a decline of 1.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $416.51 million, representing an increase of 1.6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some UDR metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Rental income' should come in at $416.41 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Physical Occupancy' will reach 96.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 96.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Other depreciation and amortization' to reach $4.24 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.69 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Real estate depreciation and amortization' to come in at $172.54 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $167.55 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for UDR here>>>



Over the past month, UDR shares have recorded returns of -2.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change.

