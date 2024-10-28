Exploring Analyst Estimates for Uber (UBER) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Uber Technologies (UBER) to post quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 310%. Revenues are expected to be $11 billion, up 18.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Uber metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Mobility' should come in at $6.32 billion. The estimate points to a change of +24.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Freight' to reach $1.29 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Delivery' at $3.38 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +15.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Latin America' reaching $771.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- United States and Canada' will likely reach $5.70 billion. The estimate points to a change of +15.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific' of $1.46 billion. The estimate points to a change of +27% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' should arrive at $2.96 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +15.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross Bookings - Total' stands at $41.19 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $35.28 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Gross Bookings - Delivery' to come in at $18.52 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $16.09 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross Bookings - Mobility' will reach $21.43 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $17.90 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross Bookings - Freight' will reach $1.29 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.28 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Monthly Active Platform Consumers (MAPCs)' will reach 161. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 142 in the same quarter last year.



Uber shares have witnessed a change of +2.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UBER is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

