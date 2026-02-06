Exploring Analyst Estimates for Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Tyler Technologies (TYL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.71 per share, indicating an increase of 11.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $589.62 million, representing an increase of 9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Tyler Technologies metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Maintenance' will reach $108.44 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Professional services' will reach $63.73 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Subscriptions' of $403.73 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Hardware and other' should come in at $8.42 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Software licenses and royalties' reaching $5.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of -13.1% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Recurring' to reach $511.93 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Non-Recurring' at $77.16 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Gross profit- Software licenses and royalties' to come in at $3.67 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4.82 million.

Shares of Tyler Technologies have experienced a change of -24.8% in the past month compared to the -1.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TYL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.