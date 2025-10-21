Exploring Analyst Estimates for TransUnion (TRU) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect TransUnion (TRU) to post quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $1.13 billion, up 4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific TransUnion metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- U.S. Markets' at $874.44 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- U.S. Markets Gross Revenue- Consumer Interactive' should come in at $149.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -14.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- International' stands at $261.91 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Total gross revenue' will likely reach $1.14 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- U.S. Markets Gross Revenue- Financial Services' will reach $404.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- U.S. Markets Gross Revenue- Emerging Verticals' of $322.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Canada' will reach $41.87 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Latin America' to reach $34.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- UK' reaching $66.63 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Asia Pacific' to come in at $26.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Africa' will reach $18.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- India' should arrive at $73.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of TransUnion have demonstrated returns of -8.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TRU is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TransUnion (TRU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.