Exploring Analyst Estimates for TransDigm (TDG) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect TransDigm Group (TDG) to post quarterly earnings of $10.25 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 4.3%. Revenues are expected to be $2.41 billion, up 10.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 6.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some TransDigm metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Net sales to external customers- Non-aviation' to come in at $50.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales to external customers- Power & Control- Commercial and non-aerospace aftermarket' should arrive at $308.38 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales to external customers- Power & Control- Defense' reaching $595.66 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales to external customers- Airframe- Commercial and non-aerospace OEM' stands at $391.52 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales to external customers- Airframe- Defense' will reach $359.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales to external customers- Power & Control' at $1.11 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales to external customers- Airframe' should come in at $1.10 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales to external customers- Power & Control- Commercial and non-aerospace OEM' will reach $209.40 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales to external customers- Airframe- Commercial and non-aerospace aftermarket' will likely reach $344.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of +23.4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'EBITDA- Power & Control' will reach $637.10 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $621.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'EBITDA- Non-aviation' of $18.10 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $22.00 million.

Analysts forecast 'EBITDA- Airframe' to reach $579.38 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $519.00 million.

TransDigm shares have witnessed a change of -0.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), TDG is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG)

