Exploring Analyst Estimates for Tradeweb (TW) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Tradeweb Markets (TW) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.96 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 10.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $564.05 million, increasing 10% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Tradeweb metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by Asset Class- Market Data' will reach $37.02 million. The estimate points to a change of +21.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue by Asset Class- Rates- Variable' to reach $233.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by Asset Class- Rates- Fixed' will reach $73.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.5% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by Asset Class- Credit- Fixed' reaching $18.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Daily Volumes - Rates - Cash' will likely reach $611.54 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $546.39 billion in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Daily Volumes - Total' should come in at $3024.71 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2550.02 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Daily Volumes - Money Markets' of $1165.34 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1041.81 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Daily Volumes - Equities' stands at $30.97 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $27.54 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Average Daily Volumes - Credit' to come in at $43.86 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $37.74 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Daily Volumes - Rates' at $1784.54 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1442.93 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average variable fees per million dollars of volume - Equities' should arrive at $18.17 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $18.68 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average variable fees per million dollars of volume - Credit' will reach $40.00 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $45.82 in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Tradeweb have demonstrated returns of +4.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TW is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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