Exploring Analyst Estimates for TJX (TJX) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, TJX (TJX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.22 per share, reflecting an increase of 7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $14.88 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.8%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific TJX metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Marmaxx' should come in at $8.87 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- TJX International' to reach $2.02 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- TJX Canada' reaching $1.47 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- HomeGoods' of $2.53 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Total' will reach 3.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.0%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Comparable store sales (YoY change) - HomeGoods' should arrive at 4.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Comparable Store sales- TJX International (Europe & Australia)' will reach 2.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7.0%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'New Stores' at 58 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 56 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores - Total' will likely reach 5,192 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5,057 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of stores - U.S. - T.J. Maxx' will reach 1,348 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,331 .

The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores - U.S. - Marshalls' stands at 1,247 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,219 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Number of stores - Canada - HomeSense' to come in at 161.00 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 160.00 million.

Shares of TJX have experienced a change of +2.7% in the past month compared to the +1.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TJX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.