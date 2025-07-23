Exploring Analyst Estimates for Tilray Brands (TLRY) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of -$0.03 per share, reflecting an increase of 25% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $240.05 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Tilray Brands metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Cannabis business' will reach $67.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Wellness business' will reach $16.12 million. The estimate points to a change of +3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Beverage business' reaching $99.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of +29% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Distribution business' to reach $66.59 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, Tilray Brands shares have recorded returns of +105.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TLRY will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

