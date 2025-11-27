Exploring Analyst Estimates for Thor Industries (THO) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Thor Industries (THO) will report quarterly loss of -$0.10 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 138.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.12 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 1.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 8.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Thor Industries metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Recreational Vehicles- North American Towable' should arrive at $876.12 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Recreational Vehicles- North American Motorized' reaching $510.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Total Recreational Vehicles' should come in at $1.99 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Other' to reach $204.93 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Recreational Vehicles- European' at $591.25 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Recreational Vehicles- Total North America' of $1.14 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -19% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Units sales - Recreational Vehicles - European' will reach 8,332 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8,635 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Units sales - Recreational Vehicles - North American Towable' will reach 29,561 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 30,018 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Units sales - Total' will likely reach 41,813 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 42,394 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Units sales - Recreational Vehicles - Total North America' stands at 33,480 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 33,759 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Units sales - Recreational Vehicles - North American Motorized' to come in at 3,919 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3,741 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross Profit- Recreational Vehicles- European' will reach $88.26 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $92.65 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Thor Industries shares have recorded returns of +2.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), THO will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.