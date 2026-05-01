Exploring Analyst Estimates for Thomson Reuters (TRI) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Thomson Reuters (TRI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.21 per share, indicating an increase of 8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.06 billion, representing an increase of 8.6% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Thomson Reuters metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Legal Professionals' will reach $749.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Tax & Accounting Professionals' at $403.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Global Print' will likely reach $110.20 million. The estimate points to a change of -5% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Reuters News' of $200.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Corporates' will reach $588.09 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Legal Professionals' stands at $357.63 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $336.00 million.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Corporates' to come in at $229.35 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $213.00 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Reuters News' should come in at $30.54 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $39.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Global Print' will reach $43.66 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $44.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Tax & Accounting Professionals' reaching $225.44 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $210.00 million.

Thomson Reuters shares have witnessed a change of +6.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TRI is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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