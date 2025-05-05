Exploring Analyst Estimates for Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.75 per share, reflecting an increase of 3.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.44 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 9%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Texas Roadhouse metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Franchise royalties and fees' to reach $8.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Restaurant and other sales' will likely reach $1.43 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Comparable restaurant sales growth - Company restaurants' stands at 3.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Restaurants at the end - Total' will reach 794. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 753 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Comparable restaurant sales growth - U.S. Franchise-owned restaurants' at 3.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Restaurants at the end - Company - Total' will reach 684. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 644 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Number of restaurants opened - Company' to come in at 11. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Restaurants at the end - Franchise - Total' should arrive at 107. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 109.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of restaurants opened - Franchise' should come in at -1. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Store weeks - Franchise restaurants' reaching 1,474. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,370 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Restaurants at the end - Company - Texas Roadhouse' of 627. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 591 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Restaurants at the end - Company - Bubba?s 33' will reach 50. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 45 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Texas Roadhouse shares have witnessed a change of +7.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TXRH is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

