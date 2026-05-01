Exploring Analyst Estimates for Tenaris (TS) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. (TS) will report quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 7.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.99 billion, exhibiting an increase of 2.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Tenaris metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Others' of $160.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Tubes' will likely reach $2.82 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Tubes- North America' to come in at $1.33 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Tubes- Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa' should come in at $767.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Tubes- Europe' will reach $167.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of -19.4% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Tubes- South America' will reach $551.38 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Tubes Sales volume - Seamless' should arrive at 781 thousands metric tons. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 775 thousands metric tons.

Analysts forecast 'Tubes Sales volume - Total' to reach 967 thousands metric tons. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 987 thousands metric tons.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Tubes Sales volume - Welded' at 186 thousands metric tons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 212 thousands metric tons in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating income- Other' stands at $26.95 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $36.00 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating income- Tubes' reaching $504.00 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $514.00 million.

Shares of Tenaris have demonstrated returns of +10% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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